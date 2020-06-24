CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 19.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 75.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.71 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 88 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 17.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.