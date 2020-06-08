CHEYENNE – Wyoming's average gas prices have risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 16.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 86.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.62 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.52 per gallon, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.02 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 19.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 72.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.