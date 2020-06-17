CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s average gas prices have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 24 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 75.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.67 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 92 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.