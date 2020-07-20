CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 54.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.63, a difference of 94 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.