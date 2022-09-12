Pumping gas stock

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have declined 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 26.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

