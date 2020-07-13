Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN KIMBALL COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN BANNER COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA... EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING... * UNTIL 515 PM MDT. * AT 444 PM MDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MERIDEN REST AREA TO 10 MILES EAST OF ROCKPORT, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF WESTERN KIMBALL, SOUTHWESTERN BANNER AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 376 AND 402. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 5. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND GUSTS OF 60 TO 75 MPH ACROSS LARAMIE AND ALBANY COUNTIES. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH