CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 62.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 60.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.