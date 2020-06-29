CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 19.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 65.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.77, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 19.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 53.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.