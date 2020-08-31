CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices were unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.19 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 43.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.84 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.79, a difference of 95 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22 Monday. The national average is up 4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.