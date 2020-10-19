CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.15 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 4.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.84 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.54, a difference of 70 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.15 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 50 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.