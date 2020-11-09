CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 54.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.79, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.09 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 53.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.