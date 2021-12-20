...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds could remain
elevated Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming's average gasoline prices down nearly 5 cents in past week
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.74, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 10.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.