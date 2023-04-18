Pumping gas

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 64.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

