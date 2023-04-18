...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 64.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 on Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.