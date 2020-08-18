CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 6.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 47.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.67 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.69, a difference of $1.02.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.