WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government, already under scrutiny for a record purchase of land in Wyoming, got more heat Thursday, this time from the state's entire congressional delegation.
In a new letter to Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., voiced similar concerns to those from Gov. Mark Gordon. Last week, the governor's office said it was asking a federal panel to block the Bureau of Land Management's purchase of Marton Ranch land in Natrona and Carbon counties.
As BLM said June 2, it is "the largest land purchase that the BLM has undertaken in Wyoming, creating a 118-square-mile contiguous block of public land and improving public access to the North Platte River." The Department of the Interior declined to comment on the lawmakers' new letter, a DOI spokesperson said.
The problem with the deal, stakeholders say, is that the federal government did not properly include local and state officials by seeking feedback. "No prior notice was given to local, state or federal officials, stakeholders or Wyoming citizens," Barrasso, Lummis and Cheney wrote to Haaland. "We are troubled that there appears to have been no coordination or communication between BLM and state and local officials prior to the purchase and acquisition, and that no notice was given prior to the June 2 announcement."
A solution to this problem, the three lawmakers suggested, would be for the federal government to move to jettison an equivalent amount of land. "We urge you to neutralize BLM’s recent expansion of the federal footprint in Wyoming by identifying equivalent disposal opportunities elsewhere in the state," the legislators asked Haaland.