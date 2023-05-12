Wyoming's congressional delegation 2023

From left, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, all Republicans, make up Wyoming’s congressional delegation.

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Last month, Republicans in the House, including Wyoming’s Rep. Harriet Hageman, narrowly passed a bill that would increase the nation’s debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion. Raising the debt ceiling allows the federal government to make payments that it has already committed to. (It’s different from the 12 budget bills that Congress has to pass every year, which give the federal government authority to make new expenditures.)

