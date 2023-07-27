MISSOULA, Mont. – Wyoming’s elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope and other wildlife populations are getting a helping hand, thanks to an allocation of more than $10.7 million from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners.

The grant funding supports 33 projects across the Cowboy State.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus