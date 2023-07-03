CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

