CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
"Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,"
The national average is at the anticipated level for a full year average. While that is good news, prices may be below expected prices by the end of the year De Haan said
"The possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon," De Haan said.
