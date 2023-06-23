#5. Health care and social assistance

Having a workforce to meet Wyoming's health care needs, especially in nursing and mental health, is one of the areas being studied by Gov. Mark Gordon's health care task force.

CHEYENNE – Building up the health care workforce, addressing health care costs and access and taking on mental health are all priorities on which Gov. Mark Gordon’s Health Task Force has made progress in the current legislative interim session.

Jen Davis, senior health and human services policy adviser in the Governor's Office, updated the Wyoming Legislature’s Labor, Health and Social Services Committee at their meeting Friday on what they have been working toward accomplishing and hoped to find ways to support lawmakers in their own interim goals.

