CHEYENNE – Building up the health care workforce, addressing health care costs and access and taking on mental health are all priorities on which Gov. Mark Gordon’s Health Task Force has made progress in the current legislative interim session.
Jen Davis, senior health and human services policy adviser in the Governor's Office, updated the Wyoming Legislature’s Labor, Health and Social Services Committee at their meeting Friday on what they have been working toward accomplishing and hoped to find ways to support lawmakers in their own interim goals.
The three priorities in health care reform the executive task force chose to focus on during the interim were based on stakeholder feedback, and the first was the health care workforce. Davis said it has been a large topic for many years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been challenging to find health care workers in both the state and across the nation.
Workforce
A working group within the task force made up of the community colleges, University of Wyoming, Department of Workforce Services and other health care entities have engaged with community partners to look at data in the state and where they are seeing significant shortages. Davis said they decided to prioritize the nursing and mental health pipelines for the workforce and want to ensure high school students are aware of the opportunities and the pathway is available for them to enter the workforce.
Utilizing the Wyoming Innovation Partnership is one of the avenues they have done this by approving funding proposals going toward health care services, expanding and standing up nursing programs, as well as increasing the capacity for the addiction specialist program out of Casper College.
She said getting high school students interested in the health care fields also required looking at projections for the future and figuring out where they need to build capacity in both the educational space and with having preceptors within health care facilities across the state. A preceptor is an experienced practitioner who oversees clinical practices and helps students learn how to deliver quality care.
Although Davis placed an emphasis on keeping Wyoming students in the state and drawing them to the field, Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, wanted to know if nursing programs and mental health specialty programs would consider taking away COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Her own daughter is hesitant to join a nursing program due to the requirement.
“We are hearing that as a barrier for some students entering health care fields, nursing being one of those,” Davis said. “That is a lot of the discussion. Where it comes in is the schools have had to have that requirement to meet the requirements of their preceptor facilities, which often are hospitals that have had that requirement placed upon them.”
She said it is on their radar as they learn more about the requirements being relaxed regarding vaccinations.
Cost and access
A second focus throughout the interim has been in addressing cost and access to health care in Wyoming, whether that be guiding sustainable funding models for Emergency Medical Services or creating a public education campaign on health care coverage, service availability and affordability.
They’ve placed most of their efforts on EMS, which is also an interim topic for the Labor Committee.
“We've had an EMS subcommittee for probably about a year and a half now, and that subcommittee really came up with ideas that helped drive some of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) proposals that were approved through the Legislature the year before about doing the pilot grants, some stabilization funding, and also putting in the emergency medical dispatch for all of the medical dispatch facilities in Wyoming (that) now are all operational at the same level of training for their dispatchers,” Davis added.
They also want to understand how to sustain the system and move away from a volunteer workforce, as well as what the current challenges are. This matched some of the same questions the Labor Committee hoped to answer, as they prepared to consider seven bills dealing with firefighters and EMS volunteers.
“There's a lot of work to continue to do in this space,” she said. “But we have a lot of momentum. I think there's a lot of interest from you all. I think there's a lot of interest from the public in ensuring that in an emergency, somebody shows up.”
Mental health
Lastly, the task force is working on Gov. Gordon’s mental health initiative and taking a three-branches-of-government approach.
Davis said the Wyoming Department of Health is looking at a youth needs assessment for mental health services and following ARPA dollars that were invested. This has involved reviewing the current infrastructure for metal health in the state and looking at the remaining gaps.
“In addition to our efforts through the governor's Mental Health Summit work is really just an opportunity to educate the public and bring awareness that mental health is an issue that is very important to all of us,” she said. “We all have mental health, just like we all have physical health. And how do we talk about that in a way that destigmatizes the conversation?”
They have held two summits, but the Governor’s Office has also organized roundtables and webinars to create learning opportunities for Wyoming residents. There are different topics spanning how residents are involved at the local level to engage their communities, or the different suicide training programs available.
As the legislative interim continues, the Health Task Force will tackle these priorities until the budget session in 2024.