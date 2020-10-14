CHEYENNE – The National Federation of Independent Business announced in a release that it has endorsed Cheyenne Republican Cynthia Lummis for election to represent Wyoming in the United States Senate.
“Cynthia Lummis has been an excellent representative of Wyoming’s small businesses throughout her time in public office,” Tony Gagliardi, NFIB’s Wyoming state director, said in the release. “Her voting record on small business issues speaks strongly for itself, and we know she will be a bold champion for our state’s small businesses in the U.S. Senate.”
Lummis is a cattle rancher, former congresswoman, former Wyoming State Treasurer and former member of the Wyoming Legislature.
Lummis’ endorsement comes from NFIB FedPAC, the organization’s political action committee. NFIB FedPAC is funded by NFIB member donations above membership dues. Decisions made by NFIB FedPAC are managed by a member-driven grassroots evaluation process.