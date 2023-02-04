WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and all of their Republican colleagues in challenging President Biden’s new rule on the retirement savings of millions of Americans through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval, according to a news release from Barrasso's office. 

In November, Biden created a rule that explicitly allows managers of retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights. This rule replaces a previous mandate that financial decisions be made solely on getting the best returns.

