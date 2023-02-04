...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming's U.S. senators challenge Biden rule on retirement savings
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and all of their Republican colleagues in challenging President Biden’s new rule on the retirement savings of millions of Americans through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval, according to a news release from Barrasso's office.
In November, Biden created a rule that explicitly allows managers of retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights. This rule replaces a previous mandate that financial decisions be made solely on getting the best returns.
According to the news release, ESG funds tend to have lower rates of return, and plan participants can be unknowingly enrolled in funds that may not align with their political views.
“Wyoming families are already facing record-high prices at the hands of President Biden. He is now prioritizing a far-left political agenda over Americans’ savings,” Barrasso said in the release.
Lummis was quoted as saying, “People in Wyoming want their 401(k)s to prioritize the best investments possible. The Biden administration’s attempt to politicize their retirement funds is short-sighted and is costing retirees their hard earned money that they rely on to retire.”