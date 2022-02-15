Five wolves move into Yellowstone National Park’s Lamar Valley during winter in late 2021. Wolves are just some of the wildlife visitors to Yellowstone can expect to see while traveling during the park’s winter season. Photo by Mark Davis, Powell Tribune
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Igor Shturma on Unsplash.com
CHEYENNE – Wyoming's two U.S. senators are among sponsors of a Senate resolution to celebrate the upcoming 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park. Much of the park is in Wyoming, among other Western states.
The action would designate March 1, 2022, as Yellowstone National Park Day, according to a Tuesday news release quoting Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. He also is ranking member (the top GOP member) of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is also on board with the resolution. Other co-sponsors include U.S. senators of both political parties and who hail from other states that are home to the park: Idaho and Montana.
Yellowstone "is enjoyed by people from all across the world. It offers incredible outdoor recreation in Wyoming and iconic natural wonders like Old Faithful,” said Barrasso. It is "the first national park," noted Lummis.
The resolution's text notes that more than 4 million people visit the park annually, and that in 2020, they spent $444 million in "gateway communities." It is estimated that this, in turn, supports more than 6,000 jobs in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana; the National Park Service employs permanent and seasonal staff at the site.
A spokesperson with the Senate committee did not immediately return an inquiry seeking details on whether the resolution could be approved in time for March 1.