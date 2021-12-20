...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...2 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds could remain
elevated Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Wyoming's unemployment rate falls to 3.7% in November
CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.7% in November.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past five months and is lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.2% and much lower than its November 2020 level of 5.3%.
From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 16 counties, rose in four counties, and remained unchanged in three counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in October to 2.9% in November. Unemployment often rises in Teton County in November as tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.
Unemployment rates fell in every county from November 2020 to November 2021. Jobless rates were elevated in November 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and decreases in 2021 represent a return to more normal levels. The largest decreases occurred in Natrona (down from 6.7% to 3.1%), Teton (down from 6.2% to 2.9%) and Converse (down from 5.7% to 2.4%) counties.
At 1.7%, Albany County and Weston County tied for the lowest unemployment rate in November. The next lowest rates were found in Goshen County at 1.8% and Niobrara and Crook counties, each at 1.9%. The highest unemployment rates were reported in Natrona County at 3.1%, Teton County at 2.9%, and Sublette and Sweetwater counties, each at 2.8%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 269,500 in November 2020 to 272,200 in November 2021, an increase of 2,700 jobs (1.0%).