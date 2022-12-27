Uranium STOCK

Small uranium deposit illuminated by ultraviolet light. Courtesy

CASPER – Wyoming’s uranium producers have been vocal for months about an impending new era for the industry. As 2022 winds down, they’re gearing up for their first big year in a long time.

In its heyday, decades ago, the state’s uranium industry supported roughly 5,000 jobs. It’s been on a downward slide ever since.

