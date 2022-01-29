CHEYENNE – Camille Dungy will be the guest poet at the WyoPoets 2022 Spring Workshop April 29-30 at the Converse County Library in Douglas.
She is the author of four collections of poetry, most recently "Trophic Cascade" (Wesleyan UP, 2017), winner of the Colorado Book Award. Her other poetry collections are "Smith Blue" (Southern Illinois UP, 2011), finalist for the William Carlos Williams Award; "Suck on the Marrow" (Red Hen Press, 2010), winner of the American Book Award; and "What to Eat, What to Drink, What to Leave for Poison" (Red Hen Press, 2006), finalist for the PEN Center USA Literary Award.
Dungy edited "Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry" (UGA, 2009), co-edited the "From the Fishhouse" poetry anthology (Persea, 2009), and served as assistant editor on "Gathering Ground: Celebrating Cave Canem’s First Decade" (University of Michigan Press, 2006). Her poems and essays have appeared in "Best American Poetry," "Best American Travel Writing," "100 Best African American Poems" and more than 30 other anthologies, plus dozens of print and online venues, including Poetry, American Poetry Review, VQR, Guernica, Salon.com, and Poets.org.
Her debut collection of personal essays is "Guidebook to Relative Strangers" (W. W. Norton, 2017), a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.
Other honors include two Northern California Book Awards, a California Book Award silver medal, two NAACP Image Award nominations, two Hurston/Wright Legacy Award nominations, fellowships from the Sustainable Arts Foundation, and fellowships from the NEA in both poetry and prose. Dungy is currently a Professor in the English Department at Colorado State University.
WyoPoets is a Wyoming-based organization of persons who write poetry for publication and/or as a hobby. It is the Wyoming branch of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies.