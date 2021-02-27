GILLETTE – WyoPoets has established two scholarships for attending its spring workshop April 23-24 in Gillette.
A general scholarship is open to all who need modest support. The Underrepresented Poet scholarship is intended for poets whose style, orientation, subject matter, social, ethnic, race or racial point of view is underrepresented in the world of poetry. No one may apply for both.
These scholarships include a one-year membership to WyoPoets and cover the cost of registration, meals and a one-night stayover in Gillette. They have no cash value to the winners. In the event of a workshop cancellation, or if the awardee is unable to attend, this person must reapply for a future workshop. No one may receive a scholarship a second time.
To apply for the general scholarship, an applicant should provide a letter of up to 500 words, explaining why they are applying. For the UP scholarship, an applicant should provide a letter of up to 500 words describing the obstacles this person has faced and aspirations for their poetic voice.
Deadline for these letters is March 15.
WyoPoets will review all application letters submitted to wyopoets@gmail.com. Use the subject line: General Scholarship Application, or UP Scholarship Application. For more information, visit www.wyopoets.org/scholarships.html.