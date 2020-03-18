LARAMIE – Technical college WyoTech is canceling its graduation ceremonies scheduled for this month, but otherwise plans to forge ahead with a new term bringing 30-35 new students from all over the U.S. to Laramie on March 31.
Several local businesses and institutions have had to make adjustments or close facilities this week, and many events were canceled as Albany County prepares for what seems like the probable arrival of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. This week saw the University of Wyoming move courses to the remainder of the spring semester online when classes resume March 30, urging all students living on campus to leave if possible; Laramie County Community College ceased all physical operations on its Albany County campus, and moved classes primarily to online formats when the semester resumes April 1; Albany County School District No. 1 school board tentatively voted to close schools until April.
WyoTech, however, intends to continue its programming, pointing to a small student population and large, open spaces in its facilities as reasons for a lower risk of spreading the virus, Director of Communications Jadeen Mathis said.
“We don’t have a big start in March, so it’s not that big of a deal, but the goal is to stagger registration and adhere to that minimum of 10 people in a group,” Mathis said. “That is the goal, but you never know – that could change tomorrow.”
UW announced Monday that all undergraduate and graduate courses will be delivered remotely when the semester resumes after spring break March 30 amid concerns about the spreading of COVID-19.
Students living in the residence halls were told not to return to campus after spring break, though acting UW president Neil Theobald said the residence halls will remain open for “select students who have no alternate housing option.” Students living in the residence halls during spring break were advised to make plans to leave as soon as possible. Dining facilities will remain open at reduced capacity to accommodate those who need to stay on campus, and Theobald ensured student support services would remain open and available.
“Our campus resources are mobilizing to continue providing support remotely,” Theobald said during a UW Board of Trustees meeting conducted by videoconference Monday morning.
Regardless of location for the remainder of the spring semester, Theobald said students will be expected to complete their coursework.
UW is immediately administering an online survey for students to assess personal limitations to accessing technology that will be required to complete coursework.
“UW will contact any student with an identified need for accessibility so student learning needs are met,” Theobald said.
With nine weeks until graduation, Theobald said the university is planning to hold ceremonies on campus.
Among other recommendations this week from the Trump administration, Americans were advised to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Knowing some of those students are coming from areas of the country with higher rates of infection than seen in Wyoming – as of press time Tuesday there were 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cowboy State – Mathis said the college is trying to take precautions to avoid creating any risks to public health.
“We’re putting it out there, stressing to our students that are continuing on (after the current term ending March 24) if they can stay in Laramie to not go home,” Mathis said. “Usually they go home on down week, and we’re strongly encouraging them not to do so, because we feel like it is a lot safer here than going back home. Of course, you can’t control everyone, but we’re telling them, ‘If you feel sick, do not come to school.’ We don’t have a huge student population, so it’s easier to monitor.”
WyoTech has a long tradition of holding strict attendance policies. But in the light of the current situation, Mathis said the college will work with students who feel ill when they are supposed to be in class.
“Some people may take advantage of it, but we’re not playing around: If you’re sick, we don’t want you here,” Mathis said. “We’ll figure out how to make it up at a later time. This will probably be the only time in WyoTech’s history we do that. We do care about students’ health and employees’ health, and we just want to be cautious.”
Mathis told the Boomerang last week that WyoTech will likely cancel its classes if coronavirus shows up in Laramie.