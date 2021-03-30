CHEYENNE – The city’s Sanitation Division will resume the residential yard waste program the week of April 5.
Residents participating in this program are reminded only grass, leaves and garden waste are allowed in the yard waste container. Also, please do not bag the materials or place branches, limbs or brush in the yard waste container. Branches, limbs and brush are ground into mulch and must be handled separately.
Residents with wooden materials in the container will be charged a contamination fee.
The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road is available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your convenience from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. Additional information is available at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.