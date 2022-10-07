...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
An aerial view of the effects of June flooding at Yellowstone National Park. Courtesy photo
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park now expects to open what it describes as a limited-access road between here and Gardiner, Montana, by the start of next month.
Old Gardiner Road will open to regular traffic by Nov. 1, according to a news release distributed by email on Tuesday. "Originally, the Old Gardiner Road was planned to open Oct. 15," Morgan Warthin, a public affairs officer for the park, wrote the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in an email on Thursday.
The new announcement said "the two-lane project will be extended up to two weeks to ensure over 5,000 feet of guardrail are properly installed for traffic safety." It went on to say Yellowstone has asked the Federal Highway Administration to build a new quarter-mile approach road into Mammoth Hot Springs "to avoid a 12-15% steep grade on the original road."
"This new approach has required additional engineering and design" in order to handle the up to 3,000 vehicles that enter the park daily from the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, Yellowstone said. The park recounted it has asked the FHA "to expand road widths in certain sections."
The nation's oldest national park said it is coordinating with Montana and Wyoming, and seven miles of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead (called the "plug") will be plowed, as needed, until Old Gardiner Road is completed: "This will ensure continued access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana."
"We have set incredibly aggressive time frames for these repairs, and our contractors have worked at lightning speed to get this road safely reopened," said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, in the news release. "It's essential that we do not cut corners and we ensure the road meets required safety standards prior to opening. It's also essential that we finish the job correctly, so we avoid any problems going into next year." Much of Yellowstone shuts in the winter.
Old Gardiner was a 1880s "stagecoach route," Yellowstone says, and "the single-lane dirt road has been expanded to two lanes over its entire 4-mile length."