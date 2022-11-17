Original,Roosevelt,Arch,North,Gate,To,Yellowstone,National,Park,Montana

CHEYENNE – Yellowstone National Park hosted 232,117 recreation visits in October, which was a decrease of 27% from the previous year. The park had 316,662 recreation visits in October 2021. 

However, it was a 36% increase from October 2019. The last year before the pandemic hit, there were 171,339 visits during the month of October.  


