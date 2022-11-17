...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Original Roosevelt Arch North Gate to Yellowstone National Park, Montana, built in 1903. Photo from Shutterstock
CHEYENNE – Yellowstone National Park hosted 232,117 recreation visits in October, which was a decrease of 27% from the previous year. The park had 316,662 recreation visits in October 2021.
However, it was a 36% increase from October 2019. The last year before the pandemic hit, there were 171,339 visits during the month of October.
This year, Yellowstone National Park was impacted by historic flooding that closed it on June 13. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. The East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on June 22 on a limited entry basis.
On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September.
The Northeast Entrance reopened to regular visitor traffic on Oct. 15, and the North Entrance reopened on Oct. 30. Visitors traveling to the park this winter should stay informed about what's open and closed.
So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,246,686 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through October):
2022: 3,246,686 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)
2021: 4,789,649
2020: 3,753,531 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)