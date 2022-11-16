Yellowstone Supt. Sholly and Gov. Gordon

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, right, and Cam Sholly, left and gesturing, are pictured during Gordon’s visit earlier this summer to Yellowstone National Park. Sholly is the park’s superintendent. Courtesy photo

CODY – Its 150th anniversary – once expected to bring record visitation to Yellowstone National Park – ended with lower-than-normal attendance, but Superintendent Cam Sholly is still smiling.

In a summer during which the park had to be evacuated and repaired due to flooding, Sholly said it bounced back better than he could have anticipated.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus