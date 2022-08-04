Viewing Yellowstone flood damage

Viewing the flood damage at Yellowstone National Park, in a photo distributed by the office of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. It said he discussed this situation along with park Superintendent Cam Sholly and both of the state’s U.S. senators, Republicans John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Powell Tribune

POWELL – Yellowstone National Park announced an ambitious goal of finishing temporary repairs of the Northeast Entrance road by mid-October and has forged a deal with the Montana and Wyoming transportation departments to plow “the plug” this coming winter, if necessary.

