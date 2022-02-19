...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Yellowstone recruiting for 2022 Youth Conservation Corps program
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – How would you like to work, learn, play and serve in Yellowstone’s wonderland on its 150th anniversary? Yellowstone National Park is currently recruiting for the 2022 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), a residential work-based education program for people between the ages of 15 and 18.
Two month-long YCC sessions will be offered from June 12-July 13 and July 17-Aug. 17. Thirty-six youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 12, but not over 18 years of age by Aug. 17.
Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program. COVID-19 mitigation measures will be implemented to offer as safe a program as possible this summer.
No previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus, since it will be required during work assignments. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work and learn in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others. Participants will be required to live in the park, and a minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational and work experiences. Corps members work with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services and maintenance projects.