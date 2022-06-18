CHEYENNE – Yellowstone National Park, which shuttered at the start of this past week due to flooding, has revealed that it will partly reopen next week.
The "south loop will reopen to the public on June 22," this coming Wednesday, at 8 a.m. This is according to a news release the park distributed by email at around 3:15 p.m. local time Saturday.
There will be a twist on how things usually go at the park, as officials had indicated when they sought public feedback in some of the gateway communities surrounding Yellowstone. This time, the U.S.'s oldest national park will only let in people with odd-numbered license plates on odd days of the month (such as June 23). Those with plates whose final digit is an even number can themselves come to the park on even-numbered days (such as reopening day, June 22).
"The interim plan, referred to as the Alternating License Plate System (ALPS), was suggested as a solution by gateway communities during major public engagement with the park this past week," Yellowstone said in its announcement. "Park managers and partners have agreed this system is the best interim solution to ensuring the south loop does not become overwhelmed by visitors. The National Park Service will actively monitor the license plate system and is concurrently building a new reservation system that will be ready for implementation if needed."
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.