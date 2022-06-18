To support Yellowstone communities

Wyomingites in the southeast area of the state can support communities near Yellowstone National Park, even if they're not close by. A few resources:

The park's affiliated nonprofit has a new fund: the Yellowstone Resiliency Fund.

The Red Cross of Montana is leading Yellowstone relief efforts, with the Wyoming chapter standing by to set up shelters if evacuation into Wyoming is needed. There are several ways to donate, such as redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

The National Park Service website has a comprehensive list of the communities surrounding Yellowstone; experts advise trying to patronize these businesses.

The Big Horn Radio Network in Cody has posted a list of verified GoFundMe campaigns.