YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Visitation here was down 43% in June, compared to 2021’s record year, due to historic flooding, the nation’s oldest national park has reported.

Such visits were far lower than in recent years for June. This is largely because for 10 days, all gates were closed, and for most of the month, visitation was restricted due to the historic flooding. It was the first time the park was entirely closed due to flooding, officials have said.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

