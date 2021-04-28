CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA is inviting area veterans to taste a variety of cakes from area bakers and bakeries Friday, May 7, from 2-3:30 p.m.
During that event, the YMCA will also be providing information and demonstrations of the VA Adaptive Sports program for disabled veterans, currently in the fifth year of this grant-funded program.
The current schedule of classes is:
Moving Meditation – Mondays at 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m.
Water Walking – Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m.
Strength – Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.
Interval Training – Thursdays at 5 p.m.
All of these programs except Water Walking are offered in person and simultaneously via Zoom. YMCA has invested in substantial improvements to the Zoom Fitness experience to better connect the in-person and virtual participants, according to a news release. All classes are adaptive and designed specifically for disabled veterans. All VA Adaptive Sports programs are free to disabled veterans.
To log into the Zoom classes, follow the link from YMCA’s website, www.cheyenneymca.org. Participants will be asked for first and last name, email address and to identify themselves as a disabled veterans.
For more information, contact Patty Walters at 307-634-9622, ext. 22.