CHEYENNE – The YMCA of Cheyenne, located at 1426 E. Lincolnway, is offering free to all disabled veterans adaptive sports classes.
Many of the classes are also available virtually at www.cheyenneymca.org.
The class schedules are as follows:
Adaptive yoga, Mondays, 6:30 – 7 a.m.
Adaptive Tai Chi, Mondays, 1-2 p.m.
Water walking, Tuesday, 6 – 7 a.m. (no virtual option)
Adaptive Tai Chi, Tuesday, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Water walking, Thursday, 6 – 7 a.m. (no virtual option)
Adaptive Strength Training, Wednesday, 7:30 – 8 a.m.
Adaptive H.I.I.T. – Thursday, 5 – 6 p.m.
For more information, call 307-634-9622