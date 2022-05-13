CHEYENNE – In an effort to prevent drownings this summer, the Cheyenne YMCA will provide 45 children, teens and adults with free swim lessons through its Safety Around Water program May 31-June 3.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to safely enjoy water,” Cheyenne YMCA aquatics director Christy Colgate said in a news release. “This is a chance for us to open our pool to dozens of people who have not had the opportunity to learn to swim. Formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, so this is about empowering participants to develop skills that can save their lives or the lives of others.”
The program is designed for people ages 3 and older who have not participated in swim lessons prior.
During four 30-minute sessions, Safety Around Water participants will be introduced to:
Basic swim skills like floating, blowing bubbles and making forward progress.
Safety skills like CPR, identifying safe swimming areas and water rescue techniques like “reach or throw, don’t go.”
Survival skills like pushing off the bottom and resurfacing – jump, push, turn, grab – and rolling between the front and back – swim, float, swim.
Safety Around Water is a standardized, nationwide YMCA program designed to teach children and adults who are at risk of drowning basic water safety skills. The YMCA first introduced the concept of group swim lessons more than 110 years ago, and today, more than a million children receive swim lessons at YMCAs across the country.