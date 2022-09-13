...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
In this Aug. 24, 2016, photo, from left to right, Dave Lovalvo, founder, president and CEO of Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration, Todd Gregory and Dan Rogers, both Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration engineers, launch Yogi just offshore from the West Thumb Geyser Basin, in Yellowstone National Park. Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP
POWELL (WNE) – A portion of the southern part of Yellowstone National Park was closed temporarily Monday due to hazardous conditions at a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.
On Sept. 6, Northwestern Energy staff reported smoke coming out of a small building near the bookstore that houses a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.
Park structural fire crews were notified and dispatched to the location. They did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke.
“Battery fumes are corrosive and hazardous when inhaled,” the park’s public affairs office said Monday.
To ensure visitor and employee safety, West Thumb Geyser Basin closed until the batteries have fully discharged and fumes have dissipated from the area. The area was closed until further notice as of Monday afternoon and will continue to be monitored and evaluated by the park structural fire crew and the geyser basin will reopen when it is deemed safe.