CHEYENNE – From Dan Young’s perspective, Wyoming’s government needs to get out of the way of the free market.
“What government’s really good at doing is not creating a diverse, rich, vibrant, capitalistic approach to a free market,” Young said. “They’re really great at coming up with new ways to tax people.”
Young, who runs a nutritional center in Cheyenne, hopes to bring his experience as a small-business owner to the Wyoming Legislature next year, as the 54-year-old is running as a Republican to represent Senate District 8.
Young, who will face incumbent Sen. Affie Ellis in the Aug. 18 primary, described his campaign as “pro-God, pro-Second Amendment, pro-small limited government and pro-no new taxes.” With the state facing a $1.5 billion revenue deficit – and Gov. Mark Gordon already responding with an initial $250 million cut to the state budget – Young attributed the state’s financial woes largely to excessive spending.
“We have agencies spending money they have no business spending, and we need a real serious overhaul – not a Band-Aid, but a serious overhaul – on how we spend money and the transparency of spending that money to the voter, to the public,” Young said.
The state’s Government Efficiency Commission, first established in 2017, has produced recommendations that Young noted could save the state tens of millions of dollars as it grapples with the $1.5 billion bottom-line deficit.
“(The state) needs to do what was initiated some years back with our current federal administration, and free up red tape on businesses, free up the loopholes for doing business in a free market, so that our market can do its correction, so that the market can take care of these things,” Young said.
The more the state removes itself from the economy, Young said, the more private industries will be able to follow a path toward economic diversification.
Of the state’s $1.5 billion deficit projected through the 2021-22 biennium, roughly a third of that shortfall comes from funding for the state’s K-12 education system. While critical of spending in other state agencies, Young drew a hard line against disrupting students’ classroom experiences.
“Number one, you can’t touch the educators in the classroom,” Young said.
Instead, he argued, the state needs to look at its administrator-to-student ratio, which is lower than many other states, and determine what consolidations need to be made among higher-level staff.
“There’s no reason in the world why we can’t become more efficient and eliminate the administrative red-tape costs to a degree,” Young said. “There’s definitely some things that can be done there.”
While concerned about the state’s long-term issues, Young was also spurred to run by the state’s public health orders, implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he criticized for their effects on business.
“I think COVID is a nice excuse for some things that have a bigger implication, like our freedoms, our Second Amendment, mandatory health issues that are now opened up because of the talk of vaccines,” Young said. “I can see some real serious violation of our liberties at the excuse of COVID.”
Early and absentee voting is already underway for the primary in Senate District 8, which spans the area south of Pershing Boulevard to the Colorado state line and west of Central Avenue toward Albany County. The primary election will be held Aug. 18.