CHEYENNE – Slade Raine is perhaps one of the youngest people to ever run for a seat on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
The 20-year-old, self-described conservative Republican will face eight challengers – including two incumbents – in the partisan primary this August. The top two vote-getters in the Republican primary will face the unchallenged Democratic primary candidate, Jeff Dockter, in November’s general election, for the two seats on the board that are up for grabs.
Lowering taxes and bringing more transparency to public office are Raine’s top priorities.
“The government should be working for the people and open to hearing from the people,” said Raine, who added he’s heard from many voters about difficulties communicating with elected officials. “I understand it can put elected officials in uncomfortable positions, but I think that’s their duty – to listen to citizens, no matter if their concerns are good or bad.”
The biggest policy issue Raine says he wants to address is the county budget.
“Some of the tax projects on the ballot – you can tell there’s an agenda behind it,” Raine said, praising this year’s reduced budget.
“But (the budget) has mostly been going up over the past 10 years. Money is being put into places that are unnecessary or might need to be reevaluated,” he added, citing the recent construction of the new $18.5 million Cheyenne Regional Airport terminal as an example, even though it was a voter-approved sixth-penny sales tax project.
Raine was born in Gillette, but moved to Cheyenne when he was a child and has lived here ever since.
He’s never held elected office, but said he’s been interested in politics since he was a teenager.
Back in 2012, he saw his future father-in-law, M. Lee Hasenauer, campaign and win for a seat on the board.
“I thought it was really cool that he was a regular guy that got involved in politics,” Raine said. “My goal from there was to go to college and get involved.”
After graduating from East High School, Raine enrolled at the University of Wyoming to study political science, but financial strain forced him to leave after one year. Now, he’s back in Cheyenne, working at a chemical distribution plant – and developing ideas for how to make the city he calls home a better place for his generation.
“I know I’m young and I don’t have a college degree, but do I have a lot of different things to bring to the table – a youthful attitude with zeal,” said Raine, who hopes he can keep more people his age in Cheyenne and its surrounding areas.
“I want to continue the growth and wealth we’ve had and really make Laramie County a welcoming place where young people want to stay.”