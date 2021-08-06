CHEYENNE – To commemorate the Office of Youth Alternatives’ 50th anniversary, The Friends of Youth Alternatives launched a 50 for 50 campaign effective March 1 through the end of the calendar year.

The Friends of Youth Alternatives’ goal is to raise $50,000 for Youth Alternatives’ 50 years of service. Proceeds from this campaign will be applied to The Friends of Youth Alternatives Endowment which aids with program related costs and provides sustainability of the much-needed services to our youth and families at no charge.

The Butler Family Foundation would like to challenge Cheyenne to donate to this worthy cause and will match donations up to $25,000. The Butler Family Foundation is confident that the community and local businesses will make The Friends of Youth Alternatives’ goal a reality and continue to support the Office of Youth Alternatives in building a stronger, healthier community through youth and families.

Individuals or businesses wishing to contribute may do so through www.youthalternatives.net by clicking the donate tab located on the menu bar. Contributions may also be sent to The Friends of Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Additionally, The Friends of Youth Alternatives would like to invite the community to participate in its inaugural golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Airport Golf Course, 4801 Central Ave. Registration will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.youthalternatives.net or contact the Office of Youth Alternatives at 307-637-6480.

