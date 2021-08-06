...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYENNE – To commemorate the Office of Youth Alternatives’ 50th anniversary, The Friends of Youth Alternatives launched a 50 for 50 campaign effective March 1 through the end of the calendar year.
The Friends of Youth Alternatives’ goal is to raise $50,000 for Youth Alternatives’ 50 years of service. Proceeds from this campaign will be applied to The Friends of Youth Alternatives Endowment which aids with program related costs and provides sustainability of the much-needed services to our youth and families at no charge.
The Butler Family Foundation would like to challenge Cheyenne to donate to this worthy cause and will match donations up to $25,000. The Butler Family Foundation is confident that the community and local businesses will make The Friends of Youth Alternatives’ goal a reality and continue to support the Office of Youth Alternatives in building a stronger, healthier community through youth and families.
Individuals or businesses wishing to contribute may do so through www.youthalternatives.net by clicking the donate tab located on the menu bar. Contributions may also be sent to The Friends of Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Additionally, The Friends of Youth Alternatives would like to invite the community to participate in its inaugural golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Airport Golf Course, 4801 Central Ave. Registration will begin at 11 a.m.