CHEYENNE – The city’s Office of Youth Alternatives has received a Senior Corps Foster Grandparent grant of $318,375 per year for three years from the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and service.
This award will support 45 to 50 Senior Corps Foster Grandparent volunteers serving southeast Wyoming.
The Foster Grandparent Program had previously been under the sponsorship of Peak Wellness for the past 35 years. However, Peak Wellness has recently restructured its service model and felt the mission of the Foster Grandparent Program may be better served under new sponsorship.
Jay Sullivan, director of Youth Alternatives, said “the Foster Grandparent Program is a vital program to the community and a natural fit with their existing mentoring programs.”
The funds were awarded as part of a Senior Corps grant competition to increase the impact of national service in new or specific geographic areas. Today, Senior Corps engages approximately 200,000 Americans at more than 20,000 locations across the nation through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion and RSVP programs. Now more than 50 years old, the Foster Grandparent Program engages older adults as tutors, mentors and role models to children at risk of falling behind in school and to those with physical disabilities and/or other special needs.
Senior Corps opens doors for Amer icans who might not otherwise have the opportunity to serve their community due to financial or other barriers. Open to adults age 55 and older, with incomes up to 200% of the poverty line, Foster Grandparents is unique among volunteer programs as it allows the women and men serving to earn a small stipend. As a result of the increased appropriations provided by Congress in Fiscal Year 2020, CNCS will be able to raise the stipend for the first time since 2002.
While serving, Senior Corps volunteers also improve their own lives, staying active and healthy through service. A growing body of research points to mental and physical health benefits associated with volunteering, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, decreased rates of depression and fewer physical limitations. Findings from a recent CNCS study show that Senior Corps volunteers serving with the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs report feeling significantly less depressed and isolated, along with higher health scores.
Youth Alternatives, a department of the city of Cheyenne, will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary. The mission of Youth Alternatives is “to intervene in the lives of young people at an impressionable stage in their emotional growth and development when positive behaviors are more easily formed.” Through a multitude of services such as family counseling, mentoring, court services, after school programming, kinship advocacy, and group services over 1,200 youth and families are impacted yearly. For more information, visit nationalservice.gov.
Individuals interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent may contact Judi Johnston at the Office of Youth Alternatives at 307-637-6480.