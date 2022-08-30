CHEYENNE – The 2022-23 school year has begun, and volunteers are needed to make a difference for local students.
The Office of Youth Alternatives Foster Grandparent Program is looking for tutor/mentors age 55 and older to work with children in a classroom setting that need extra support.
Foster Grandparents make a difference in the lives of children in the community and earn an average of $300 per month in a non-taxable stipend (some qualifications apply).
Individuals interested in serving are invited to call 307-637-6480 for more information.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.