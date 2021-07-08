CHEYENNE – The Special Friends Program at the Office of Youth Alternatives is seeking adult members 18 and older to join its youth mentoring program to help guide and influence a young person in need of a positive role model in the Cheyenne community.
Special Friends mentors are engaged as positive role models for youth between the ages of 6-16 who need help and guidance in navigating life’s challenges. Interested individuals should possess a sincere desire to be involved in the life of a young person, active listening skills, empathy, and the ability to see solutions and opportunities.
The program currently has a need for male mentors for boys ranging in age from 8 to 13 years old.
Examples of activities that mentors can share with a youth include seeing a movie, playing sports or games, cooking, visiting museums or local sites, fishing, washing the car, hiking, doing crafts, volunteering together or just simply hanging out. Throughout the mentoring process, a trusting and meaningful relationship is developed between the adult and the youth. The friendship is often the one constant and positive thing in the youth’s life.
The program offers the flexibility to volunteer at times convenient to the mentor’s schedule. Training is provided to prepare mentors for their role.
To learn about making the difference in the life of a youth and the application process, call or email Jan Spires, volunteer coordinator, at 307-637-6251 or jspires@cheyennecity.org.