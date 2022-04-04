CHEYENNE – The Office of Youth Alternatives Special Friends Program is looking for adult mentors that are 18 years and older to acts as positive role models to youth in one-to-one mentoring relationship.

Qualifications do apply. For more information, individuals interested in serving may call 307-637-6480.

Youth Alternatives is a program of the city of Cheyenne.

