...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming east of the Laramie range.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. While a
period of strong winds will be possible overnight Monday into
Tuesday morning, the strongest winds are generally expected
Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for
blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
