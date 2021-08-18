CHEYENNE – Youth Alternatives’ Special Friends program is looking for adult mentors.

The program needs for more volunteers; specifically male volunteers.

The Special Friends program provides adult volunteer mentors for youth, ages 6-14, in Cheyenne and surrounding areas.

Mentors spend two to three hours a week with their mentee and serve as a positive role model to those in need of one.

For more information, visit www.youthalternatives.net or call 307-637-6480.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus