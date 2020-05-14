CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne is proud to present its Young Women in Public Affairs Award to Kylie Schelhaas.
The $1,500 award is offered to recognize a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Schelhaas, currently a junior at Cheyenne’s East High, has been contributing to the community for more than half her life, starting with fundraising at her elementary school at the age of 9. Her dedication to helping others has grown exponentially since then, as have her leadership skills and her love of learning, according to a news release.
She has attended several leadership camps and academies through Rotary International and 4-H. She has held officer positions in the East High Interact Club, the Frontier FFA Chapter and her 4-H club, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and playing in the concert, jazz and marching bands.
Schelhaas’ real extracurricular passion is shooting sports. She currently teaches beginner shooting sports classes. Her tradition of having the members of her shooting team wear bows in their hair to show that shooting is not a man’s sport, but a co-ed sport, has been noted by the shooting community throughout the nation.
Schelhaas intends to put the monetary award into her college fund. Her goal is to study the sciences and become a secondary school science teacher. She also hopes to continue her role as a leader in 4-H shooting sports and to serve as a sponsor for a school Interact Club, as both organizations have been very influential in her life.
Her application will be submitted to the Zonta District 12 scholarship committee, where she will compete with other local award recipients for an additional cash award of $1,500.