CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is asking people to watch out for human trafficking in our area during this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Historically, human trafficking increases at large events that draw crowds of people from all walks of life. Small steps can keep people safe – especially younger people.
Consider traveling in groups. Don’t meet alone with strangers. Have a designated sober friend if you plan to drink.
Anyone who suspects they, or someone they see, is being trafficked, should contact the 24/7 National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733.