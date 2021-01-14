CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Zonta Club of Cheyenne will offer a free Zoom event with Dr. Suzanne Jalbert and award-winning author Peg Brantley as a part of their “Awareness Wednesdays” series.
Brantley and moderator Jalbert will talk about their work in the arena of human trafficking awareness. Brantley’s book “Trafficked” is the winner of two book awards.
The book looks at sex trafficking in America. Not Thailand, the Philippines, or Russia, but in the U.S. Rich or poor, black or white, girls disappear across this country every day, pulled into the nightmarish world of prostitution and drugs, according to a news release.
Participants can join the Zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84203987330?pwd=MzB2dWZOdVA0NjRrbjJXMHZvbUoyUT09, Meeting ID: 842 0398 7330, Passcode: 695124.
For more information, email Zonta Club of Cheyenne at info@cheyennezonta.org or call 307-509-0473.