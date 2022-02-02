...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Zonta Club of Cheyenne has tickets available for annual fundraiser
CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne still has tickets available for its 2022 fundraiser.
The event is scheduled to take place on the evening of Friday, March 4, at The Metropolitan at 17th Street and Carey Avenue. Activities will include a plated dinner, a wine raffle and cash raffle, a silent and live auction, and the opportunity to shop from a handful of local businesses. The keynote speaker at the event will be Heather Pounds, a survivor of sex trafficking.
Since the Zonta Club of Cheyenne did not hold its annual in-person fundraiser in 2021, it has put some extra polish and shine on this year’s event.
“We are trying to raise the bar in terms of everything from the food served at dinner to the products available to purchase to the items available in our auctions,” said Amy Hernandez, chairperson of the fundraiser, in a news release. “And, our speaker will tell her story so that the attendees can understand from a personal vantage point why we work so hard to bring awareness to human trafficking and interpersonal violence.”
The theme of this year’s event is CANCEL OUT Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking. The majority of the funds raised remain in the Cheyenne area, with many used in the club’s efforts to raise awareness about, and then end, domestic violence and human trafficking. Another portion of the proceeds help fund several local scholarships offered by the club. The remainder of the funds support Zonta International’s projects of ending child marriage, breaking the cycle of violence against women, and providing support to women who are survivors of sexual assault.
Individual tickets to the event are $75. Sponsorship opportunities are also available at the $400 or $750 levels. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cheyennezonta.org.